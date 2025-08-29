The Kid LAROI’s Wet Hot American Summer

2025 has seen breakout star The Kid LAROI at his peak, with the 22-year-old effortlessly incorporates hip-hop inspired production and aesthetics into his smooth pop structures, pushing out tracks that harken back to the best chart toppers of the early 2010s. Hot off the heels of his 2024 album, THE FIRST TIME, and his worldwide tour that followed, LAROI has spent this year further flaunting his pop dominance and dreamboy swagger.

He kicked off June with “ALL I WANT IS YOU,” a laid back track featuring fluttery falsettos and confrontational choruses. Next came “HOW DOES IT FEEL?” and “HOT GIRL PROBLEMS.” The latter of which features a music video starring Love Island’s Iris Kendal and Hannah Fields. If the song’s sexy, bouncy verses that paint pictures of yacht parties and international travel aren’t hot enough, the music video’s casting certainly is. With his latest, he's continued his streak of famous cameos.

LAROI’s freshest offering, “SHE DON’T NEED TO KNOW” dropped today, August 29 via Columbia Records. The single’s lyrics cover LAROI’s own hot girl problems: having one too many. He juggles having a girl at home with a new source of romantic excitement. These problems come to life in the track’s music video, personified by Anna Van Patten and Carmen Electra, respectively. The video sees LAROI and Van Patten in their country club best, sweating up tennis courts, further pushing the Challengers-established of the sport. Between post-pool showers and late afternoon wining and dining, Electra appears, giving LAROI the most enviable paralysis of choice. The video concludes how any summer night should: dancing in the rain and a horror flick on the TV. Without spoiling, LAROI ends the video the same way he’s spent 2025: winning.

Photography: Adam Kargenian