Rihanna Is Bringing Back Her Fenty x Puma Line

In 2014, Rihanna signed on as women's creative director of Puma (a role now occupied by June Ambrose), who staged some of the most energetic shows during New York Fashion Week, including one where she rode away in her dirt bike.

The partnership ended in 2017, and the buzzy sneakers have been popping up on resale sites ever since. But now, it appears the partnership is back for Fenty x Puma 2.0. On Wednesday morning, Puma posted a teaser on Instagram with the Fenty and Puma labels and the caption "Coming Soon."

No additional details of the revival have been announced as of yet. A press release announcing the partnership only had this to say: “She’s back,” from Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer at PUMA (referring to Rihanna presumably).

At its peak, Rihanna helped Puma reach nearly $1 billion in sales. The fashion mogul went on to launch her own beauty line, Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage x Fenty as well a luxury ready-to-wear fashion brand with LVMH called Fenty which has since been discontinued.

A few days ago, perhaps as a subtle teaser for this moment, Rihanna stepped out in a pair of King Avanti Premium sneakers from Puma just a few days after her Super Bowl performance. Interestingly, Puma already has a couple of Roc Nation names under its wing, including Jay-Z and J. Cole.