Red Bull is going bicoastal.

It's no secret that the energy drink company throws some of the world's best music events and competitions, whether it be hosting global breakdancing championships or getting stars like Rico Nasty and Danny Brown to duke it out onstage. Not only that, but they've also been longtime supporters of numerous underground scenes, with a focus on spotlighting rising stars and emerging genres from all over the world. Now though, they're bringing the party back to both New York City and Los Angeles with two incredible nights involving a few of these cities' most innovative and boundary-breaking crews.

Meant to be a reflection of both NYC and LA's "unique musical and cultural offerings," each Culture Clash will see four diverse collectives — all of which have a distinct sonic bent and a strong surrounding community — facing off against the other groups on four separate stages for a friendly competition.

The first one will be in Brooklyn on May 19, when Red Bull will take over Warsaw to host the hip hop heads of Half Moon, the hyperpop kids of Club Cringe, the reggaeton experts of Apocalipsis and the hardcore DJs of CORPUS. And even better? You'll definitely recognize some of the names, as the event will feature PAPER favorites like Riobamba, DJ Fuck, Khalil, Bearcat and Show Me the Body.

As for the LA event, Red Bull has yet to announce who's performing, though we do know it's taking place on June 24 and that it'll be one of their biggest clashes in the US, with a strong focus on the city's Latino musical and cultural diaspora. Until then though, you can find out more about the Culture Clash series, what's happening on the other coast and get tickets here. See you at Warsaw, y'all.