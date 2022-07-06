Rebel Wilson is sending an important message about body positivity.

This past weekend, the Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram to share a poolside photo of herself from a recent vacation in Turkey, where she apparently "lost all self control" and ended up gaining a few pounds.

"I just noticed I put on 3 kg's on my holiday," Wilson captioned the post. "I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort I've lost all self control." Rather than feel bad though, the comedian used it as an opportunity to remind her followers that it wasn't the end of the world, adding that she could always still "get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself."

"It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much," she said. "But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."



Wilson's message comes two years after she began her "Year of Health" journey, which resulted in her losing 80 pounds after years of using "food to numb my emotions." However, a source recently told Us Weekly that the star's "not working with a trainer day-to-day anymore to lose more weight as she’s reached her goal," adding that she's now more "focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin.”

“She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come," the insider explained before going on to say that Wilson's new lifestyle has given her "this boost of confidence," which has allowed her to feel "free spirited" and live her "best life."

Check out Wilson's post for yourself below.