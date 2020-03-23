As coronavirus forces us into lockdown, the nation must rally around its greatest pastimes in order to cope. Social distancing measures mean options are limited, but what's more American or more comforting than reality TV?

Like a gift sent from God — or Andy Cohen — the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City is gearing up for its premiere, slated for a primetime slot next Thursday on Bravo. The brand new season has been the talk of gossip blogs and fan Twitter accounts ever since a wild trailer debuted back in February.

In the trailer we only got a taste of what's to come over the next several months' worth of episodes. There seems to be an unending amount of drunken parties throughout the season and more than a few tumbles and catfights; there's even a new cast member taking Bethenny Frankel's spot: Leah McSweeney.

But as every RHONY fan knows, the real treat for every new season ends up being the tagline reveals for each leading lady. Don't worry, this year's lineup is better than ever.

While you try to get the perfection that is "I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch" out of your head, prepare to watch the season 12 premiere on April 2 at 9 PM EST on Bravo.