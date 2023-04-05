Jackie Goldschneider told us as much!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she's on the Ozempic "bandwagon," and most of her co-stars are also on the controversial diabetes-medication-turned-weight-loss-fad. During last night's episode, she also told host Andy Cohen, "I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon."

During the after show, she clarified that she's been on Ozempic alternative Mounjaro for six weeks. Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton interjected that Mounjaro is "the amped-up version," like a "fast forward" pill to "Skinnyville."

Catania also exclaimed during the interview: "I tell the truth!"

The revelation comes after months of speculation about the usage of controversial weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro across the Real Housewives universe. In February, Jackie Goldschneider told Page Six that she was "very, very scared for what will happen if and when people have to go off this drug." "You start dropping massive amounts of weight, that's so addicting. I mean, that’s how I spiraled into anorexia. You get addicted to this new body, and to the attention that comes with it. Number one it's a scary drug because it's not studied for this. You know? There's no studies on what it does to bodies without diabetes."

In that same interview, she claimed that "a lot of friends" were on the different drugs, specifically in orbit around the Real Housewives of New Jersey. "I'm not saying anyone in particular is on it, it's just people I know are on it, and for me, it was like I looked up to some people as people who had a very normal relationship with food, and now they don't."

Other Real Housewives stars like Kyle Richards and Margaret Josephs have also been roped into accusations of Ozempic use, which Richards has rebuffed. In an interview with People on Tuesday, Josephs attributed her rapid weight loss to peptide and hormone therapy. Semaglutide, a Glucagon-like Peptide-1 receptor agonist, is used in weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus. It's unclear if the peptide therapy in Josephs' "treatments" were linked to the controversial new drugs.

Elsewhere this week, Sophie Turner took to Instagram Stories to blast Ozempic ads in New York City subway stations. Over a tweet showing pics of the new ads, Turner wrote "WTF."