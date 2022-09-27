Rachel Dolezal has found yet another way to capitalize on her online infamy.

On Monday evening, the 43-year-old race faker began trending on Twitter after screenshots of several photos supposedly taken from her OnlyFans account were leaked online. And while there was some skepticism surrounding the authenticity of the revealing pics were real, per a new report from TMZ, not only is her account real, but it also has a pretty odd purpose.

According to the outlet, a representative for Dolezal — a white woman who pretends to be Black — confirmed the existence of her account. Not only that, but they also revealed that the former local NAACP president from Spokane, Washington is using her OnlyFans as a way to honor Rihanna and her popular Savage x Fenty lingerie line by posing in the brand's latest drop. Even though the company doesn't really seem to need her help, seeing as how it already has big stars (and actual Black women) like Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on tap.

Contrary to the original report though, Dolezal didn't just start the account, as a New York Post article indicates that she's been on OnlyFans since last summer. In a since-deleted announcement post, the self-proclaimed Black activist (who also goes by the Nigerian name "Nkechi Amare Diallo") said she would be posting three times a week with "others sprinkled in," with an arsenal of content that reportedly ranged from foot pics to gym squats to hair tutorials.” However, it's unclear whether she's stuck with her original programming, as her bio now says her account is dedicated to her "creative content," which promises to show subscribers "how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light and lingerie on the weekends" for $9.99 a month.

Rihanna has yet to comment on Dolezal's apparent homage to Savage x Fenty. In the meantime though, you can read all about the OnlyFans account via TMZ.