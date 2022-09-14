Queen Elizabeth was a woman of many talents. When she wasn't overseeing an entire palace or hanging with her corgis, she was indulging in her favorite pastime: Wii Bowling.

According to The Mirror, the Queen bonded with Prince William over the console, which she initially bought for him as a Christmas gift. Obviously, grandma has to make sure the games were safe. She got sucked in herself.

"When she saw William playing a game after lunch at Sandringham she thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in," a Palace source said. "She played a simple ten-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious. William was in fits of laughter. He was enormously impressed at having such a cool gran."

American video game publisher THQ caught wind that Her Majesty had a shabby old console and sent her a better one, this time decked out in 24-carat gold.

Unfortunately the Queen couldn't enjoy her sweet digs because of strict Palace rules, which state that they are unable to receive unsolicited packages. So, an IT administrator named Donny Fillerup purchased it from THQ when the company went under in 2017. He did what any normal person would do when they got such an incredible object: sell it on eBay.

Photo courtesy of Console Variations

"My family was never very healthy financially, so money was always needed," Fillerup explained. "I never wanted to sell it; however, I was always curious how much someone could give for it."

He threw it up on the auction site for a whopping $300,000 but it failed to sell. It eventually was sold via a different website for the significantly reduced price of $35,500. We can't help but wonder if it would've fetched for his initial price if he held off for another year.

Let's hope the Queen has as much Wii bowling as her heart desires in the afterlife.