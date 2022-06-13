Congratulations are in order for the Congratulations singer. Post Malone just confirmed the birth of his first child.

On Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, Posty recalled leaving home to go to the studio and “kissed” his “baby girl” before departure. To the non-nosy listener, that could’ve been an unassuming reference to his fiancée, but Stern was quick to confirm.

“That’s been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn’t know you had a daughter, right?” Stern asked, explaining the rapper usually “keeps all that quiet,” confirmed by Malone, who said he likes to let the people in his life make their “own decisions” regarding any personal announcements.

The beloved rapper does play his cards close to his chest, keeping his fiancée’s identity out of the public eye. We have yet to confirm when, or how, the two got engaged, though not for lack of trying.

Though the exact birthday and name of Post Malone’s daughter have yet to be shared, the news is not entirely out of the blue. The private rapper did reveal a month ago that he was expecting a child with his then-long-time girlfriend.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Post told TMZ at the time of the announcement, before celebrating at a private party in Southern California with close family and friends.

The celebrations keep on coming for the singer, as he just launched the highly anticipated Twelve Carrat Toothache. A week after its release, the sixteen-track album is sitting pretty at number two on the Billboard top 200. Congrats to the newest Malone family member, who soon will be growing into her Twelve Carrat Babyteeth!