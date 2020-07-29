This year, many designers added face coverings to their product offerings in response to the pandemic. Fashion masks have become a hot-ticket item for brands to produce — many sell out within hours—and their variety is increasing daily. Specific styles have even become status symbols, much like an It-bag or shoe have in previous seasons.

According to the latest Lyst Index, demand for fashion face masks grew by 441% in the second quarter of 2020. Across millions of consumers and products, and thousands of stores and shopping portals, two styles in particular came out on top: Marine Serre's X R-pur face mask and Off-White's arrow logo face mask.

Photo via ImaxTree

Off-White's version, a simple black mask with a white print of its double arrow logo, topped the global fashion search platform's Q2 2020 Hottest Men's Products list. While Marine Serre's version, a limited-edition black mask printed with her well-known moon logo in red and blue, was made with French filtration brand R-PUR for the brand's Fall 2019 collection. It is the second most-wanted item on the Q2 2020 Hottest Women's Products list. The masks also tie into the ongoing trend of logomania: Serre's highlights her signature allover moons, while Off-White's features its trademark arrows designed by Virgil Abloh.

For Serre, face masks are nothing new. From full-face coverings to air masks, the LVMH Prize-winning designer has incorporated them in collections since her first Paris Fashion Week show in 2018. Unsurprisingly, Serre's latest masks have largely sold out on both her website and retailers like SSENSE. Several of Abloh's Off-White masks, starting at $95, are still in stock — though beware their resale prices. Streetwear trade site StockX has sold a similar Fall 2019 mask for over $200, according to Business Insider.

A wide range of labels like Reebok, Gap and LoveShackFancy have been producing face masks because of increasing demand. On Lyst's site, there are over 300 masks from over 40 different retailers. Don't expect those numbers to go down anytime soon.

Head over to Lyst to check out the full report for the Lyst Index Q2 2020.