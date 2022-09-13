The music industry is still processing the sudden death of PnB Rock after the artist was fatally shot inside of a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday.
Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the 30-year-old Philadelphia native and father of two was reportedly dining with his girlfriend at the restaurant when an unknown assailant attempted to rob the artist of his jewelry, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds according to the Los Angeles Times. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant and surrounding businesses in an attempt to identify and apprehend the shooter.
Taking his name from the intersection of Patorius and Baynton streets in his hometown, the Philly hip-hop talent caught the attention of Atlantic Records in 2014 following the release of his debut mixtape with his unique blend of rap and R&B, going on to break through in 2015 with his single "Jealous" alongside Fetty Wap. Over the course of his career, PnB Rock went on to collaborate with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Chance the Rapper and more, landing a highly-coveted spot in XXL's 2017 Freshman Class.
After having spent a 33-month stint in prison at the age of 19, PnB Rock turned to music as a means to break the cycle of "robbing, stealing, drilling" he was surrounded by. Taking cues from Drake's Take Care, PnB Rock told PAPER in 2017 that he was inspired by the older inmates who poured their pain and struggle into song. "They wasn't singing Ginuwine or none of that shit — they were giving you their side of the shit... I was sitting up there and I was just fucked up," the artist recalled. "I didn't know what the fuck I was going to do. I don't want to do these chains and shit. It's like I keep doing the same shit over and over I don't know what to change. I always knew I had a good voice. I really took what they were doing and put my own little swag on the shit and made it catchy."
Following word of PnB Rock's untimely passing, the hip-hop community took to social media to react to the news, share their thoughts, memories, condolences and tributes to the late artist.
\u201cAfter Pop Smoke there\u2019s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock \ud83d\udd4a\u201d— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1663034450
\u201cThe ppl around these rappers gain so much. It\u2019s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You\u2019re not loved like you think you are!!! You\u2019re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What\u2019s not clicking???!!!\u201d— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1663035110
\u201cR.I.P PNB Rock Sending Prayers To His Family \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\u201d— QuavoYRN (@QuavoYRN) 1663037587
\u201cPnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way.\n\nhe was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. \n\nrest in peace, man. \ud83d\udc94\u201d— CHIKA \ud83c\udf2a (@CHIKA \ud83c\udf2a) 1663029881
\u201cmy boi did have the goated version of 'Unforgettable' he slid fr fr. RIP Rock\u201d— DJ Akademiks (@DJ Akademiks) 1663031274
\u201cR.I.P Pnb Rock \ud83e\udd0d\ud83d\udd4a\u201d— SATURN\u2019S BABY\ud83e\ude90 (@SATURN\u2019S BABY\ud83e\ude90) 1663033717
\u201cits so much evil in this world\u201d— SATURN\u2019S BABY\ud83e\ude90 (@SATURN\u2019S BABY\ud83e\ude90) 1663031139
\u201cPray for pnb rock\u2026.the man got family and kids smh God be with the man\u203c\ufe0f\u201d— OFFSET (@OFFSET) 1663027765
\u201cWe are cursed as a race and culture smh Rip PNB Rock he was a super cool guy \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude22\u201d— CYHI (@CYHI) 1663032399
\u201cDamn. RIP PNB Rock. Too much violence, this shit is crazy.\u201d— Nappin 4Tay (@Nappin 4Tay) 1663029234
\u201cR.I.P. PNB ROCK \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udfff damn mane this is so sad\u201d— juicy j (@juicy j) 1663032897
\u201cRIP PnB Rock. Bad vibes forever with X got me through some rough times. Man\u2026 we can\u2019t lose any more\u201d— eaJ (@eaJ) 1663035357
\u201cjust was with bro a few weeks ago. we was in first class then linked up in the studio afterwords and worked. shit crazy Man U never kno when somebody gonna go. \n\nPNB always one of the nicest and most genuine people to be around. \n\nRIP bro fr.\u201d— INTERNET MONEY (@INTERNET MONEY) 1663028859
\u201cPnb Rock \ud83d\udc94\n\nSaddest part it\u2019s our own people who did this shit. You really gone kill a nigga over jewelry? \n\nNow if the police killed my boy it a be a riot right now but since it\u2019s sum hood shit it\u2019s just posts & Rip tweets. \n\nAs black people we gotta STOP & DO BETTER\u201d— HitMaka! (@HitMaka!) 1663043118
\u201cWhatever I can do for his family & them kids I\u2019m gone do fasho. \n\nAlso Musically I\u2019m a figure out a way to drop what we did and make sure all proceeds go to his family & them lil girls.\u201d— HitMaka! (@HitMaka!) 1663043371
\u201cfunny story,\n\ndirectly after ski and i shot the catch me outside video in nyc, i went down the street to shoot a pnb rock video for heartracin. ski came with me and ended up hopping in the vid with pnb and his boys. same fit from the catch me outside vid and everything.\n\nrip \ud83d\ude4f\u201d— Cole Bennett (@Cole Bennett) 1663042665
Photo via Getty/Michael Kovac
