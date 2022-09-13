The music industry is still processing the sudden death of PnB Rock after the artist was fatally shot inside of a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday.

Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the 30-year-old Philadelphia native and father of two was reportedly dining with his girlfriend at the restaurant when an unknown assailant attempted to rob the artist of his jewelry, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds according to the Los Angeles Times. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant and surrounding businesses in an attempt to identify and apprehend the shooter.

Taking his name from the intersection of Patorius and Baynton streets in his hometown, the Philly hip-hop talent caught the attention of Atlantic Records in 2014 following the release of his debut mixtape with his unique blend of rap and R&B, going on to break through in 2015 with his single "Jealous" alongside Fetty Wap. Over the course of his career, PnB Rock went on to collaborate with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Chance the Rapper and more, landing a highly-coveted spot in XXL's 2017 Freshman Class.

After having spent a 33-month stint in prison at the age of 19, PnB Rock turned to music as a means to break the cycle of "robbing, stealing, drilling" he was surrounded by. Taking cues from Drake's Take Care, PnB Rock told PAPER in 2017 that he was inspired by the older inmates who poured their pain and struggle into song. "They wasn't singing Ginuwine or none of that shit — they were giving you their side of the shit... I was sitting up there and I was just fucked up," the artist recalled. "I didn't know what the fuck I was going to do. I don't want to do these chains and shit. It's like I keep doing the same shit over and over I don't know what to change. I always knew I had a good voice. I really took what they were doing and put my own little swag on the shit and made it catchy."

Following word of PnB Rock's untimely passing, the hip-hop community took to social media to react to the news, share their thoughts, memories, condolences and tributes to the late artist.