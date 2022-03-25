Pete Davidson's mom is ready for a grandkids.

Earlier this week, Amy Davidson sent the internet into overdrive after appearing to recently say she'd love her son to have a baby with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, it all started when a Kardashian fan account posted a series of recent photos of Pete and Kim returning to LA to Instagram. And while they were adorable, for sure, one fan took it to the next level by tagging @amyymarie118 in a comment about Kim being "pregnant with his child by the end of the year." And Amy's response? An enthusiastic "yayyyy!," of course.

Granted, she may be onto something, seeing as how the comedian and SKIMS founder have had quite the whirlwind romance. For those of you who need a brief refresher, the two started dating last October following Kim's SNL hosting stint, during which they shared a steamy, on-screen kiss.

After months of intense speculation, the two finally made things Instagram official earlier this month, with Kim posting a carousel of sweet couple selfies and snuggled up snaps. Not only that, but Kim opened about their connection during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about how "good" the relationship made her feel.

“I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s. Like, fuck it," she said. "Just go for it, find your happiness.” And to make things even cuter, she went on to reveal that Pete has several tattoos dedicated to her, including "Kim" branded on his chest and one that reads "my girl is a lawyer," in reference to the star's ongoing accreditation process.

Granted, the couple have also bonded over the tough situation being created by Kim's ex, Kanye West, whose initial desire to "restore" their family and stop their divorce turned bitter amid Kim's budding relationship with "Skete," who the rapper has threatened with bodily harm in the lyrics and video for his song "Eazy."

Another potential challenge is Kim's fertility struggles. Despite already having four kids with Ye, the star has talked about using a surrogate for her last two pregnancies, explaining that it's "definitely different," but it was "hard" for her to "not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

Even so, Amy doesn't seem all that concerned, though she has since deleted her comment. But thankfully, screenshots last forever.

Pete's Mom responding to a comment that talked about Kim and Pete having a baby by the end of the year 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTziFjWWpk — vitor 🖤 (@kimkimperio) March 23, 2022