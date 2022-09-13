While Ye was busy prepping the release of his futuristic new sunglasses, Pete Davidson took to the stage at the 2022 Emmys with a familiar outfit. Wait... I think we've seen this before?

Davidson wore the exact same Dickies set that Ye wore to the 2019 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian. See for yourself:

Photo courtesy of Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Photo courtesy of Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

The not-so-subtle shade comes only a month after Davidson's highly-publicized relationship with Kardashian came to an end. The comedian has had his fair share of issues with the rapper, who was previously married to Kardashian for eight years.

Ye, who has made countless headlines for his erratic behavior on social media, has not addressed Davidson yet. That's surprising, especially considering he made "Eazy" which features the iconic line, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

Or perhaps Ye lent it to Davidson as a sign of solidarity because they both got their hearts broken by the same woman.

Somehow, Davidson has managed to keep out of the spotlight in the midst of Ye's Instagram dumps and accusations that Kim Kardashian orchestrated her own sex tape with Ray J. Maybe he's figuring out if it's worth it to remove his multiple Kim K tats to commemorate their nine-month-long relationship.