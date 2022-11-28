Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski made their debut as a couple over the weekend with a courtside appearance at the Knicks.

Appearing together publicly for the first time, Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were spotted side-by-side at Madison Square Garden, sitting between Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks, to watch the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies. The new couple initially ignited relationship rumors when gossip page Deuxmoi posted about the two being spotted together in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Both Davidson and Emrata are freshly out of former relationships. The former SNL star broke up with his girlfriend of nine months, Kim Kardashian, back in August. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is currently finalizing a divorce following her four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 20-month-old son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski also made waves when she posted a Tiktok mouthing song lyrics about having multiple partners, leading many fans to wonder if she was casting doubt on an exclusive relationship with Davidson. Amidst her divorce from Bear-McClard, the model had previously been linked to Brad Pitt, and was also spotted kissing a mystery man, who was later revealed to be a DJ named Orazio Rispo.

However, while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, Ratajkowski appeared to confirm her interest in Davidson, saying, "He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it."