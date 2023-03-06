Pedro Pascal's Latest Post Sends Fans Into Frenzy

The internet's favorite past time usually involves interrogating people's personal lives, and Pedro Pascal has yet to escape this dire tradition!

On Sunday, the star of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian shared a series of pride and trans flag photos via Instagram. In addition, he referenced the lyrics of Bob Dylan's “Blowin' in the Wind” and said, "The answer my friend is blowin' in the wind. #LGBTIA."

The comments on his post are filled with various drag performers and public figures showing thanks to Pascal for the post, like Jonathan Van Ness and RuPaul's Drag Race alums Gottmik, Pandora Boxx, Nina West and Denali.

Pascal doesn't tie the post to any specific news item, but it does come amid calls from a CPAC speaker for "transgenderism" to be "eliminated," one of many similar statements from Republicans and evangelical groups of late. On Thursday, Tennessee also became the first state to pass a so-called "drag ban," which restricts "adult cabaret" performances that involve "topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators" on public property or in view of minors.

Kentucky also advanced Bill 115 in recent weeks, which would similarly ban drag shows on public property or in view of minors, as well as Bill 470, which would outright prevent young people from accessing transition related care.

Pascal also came out in support of his sister Lux in 2021 after she came out as trans. In an Instagram post at the time, he wrote, "Mi Herman, mi corazón, nuestra Lux." (My sister, my heart, our Lux.) In a cover story for Spanish magazine Ya, Lux said, "[Pedro's] also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity."

Despite the cavalcade of news concerning LGBTQ+ people this weekend, fans took the post in an entirely different direction. A quick peruse on social media will reveal that many thought the post meant he'd somehow come out. It's a quaint but ultimately misdirected belief. In situations like this, the simplest answer is usually closest to the truth.

Still, that did not stop outlets like Daily Mail from inquiring with Pascal and his reps about what the posts meant. It does not appear they've responded just yet — if they ever will.