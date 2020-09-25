PAPER People: @nmillz1

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).

Noah Miller AKA @nmillz1 has '90s heartthrob cheekbones and matching *NSYNC ramen hair, but he's otherwise the prototypical 2020 high school senior. Popular group, obviously. The 17-year-old has acquired more than two million devoted followers by making green screen videos instead of paying attention during Zoom class. Catch him calling out TikTok influencer "$80 sweatshirt with their name on it" merch culture, or just vibing in his bedroom wearing an oversized FUBU tee with that Mean Girls Regina George scream scene playing in the background. Follow for clear skin... probably not as clear as his though, that's unrealistic.

What's your go-to appetizer?

A very detailed and elaborate cheese plate.

Describe the most recent photo or video on your phone.

A selfie from 7th grade... that is all I will describe.

When was the last time you cried?

Really cried? I honestly can't remember. Tears in my eyes? Yesterday.

In one word, how would you sum up the internet?

Unpredictable.

What does your star chart say about you? (Do you agree?)

My star chart says that I've developed a thick shell, but am still capable of expressing myself. I definitely agree with that.

If you could give $1,000,000 to any charity, what would it be and why?

I would donate it to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides mental health resources, crisis intervention, hotlines and other services to LGBTQ youth. I would choose this simply because of how hard they work to support and uplift kids like me.

Clothing: Diesel

What's one thing you'd change about TikTok?

I would add a feature where you can go live with other creators, I think it would be so entertaining and something the public would definitely enjoy!

What's your favorite TikTok sound?

"Pills and Potions" by Nicki Minaj or "Hmmcheerioslala." (If you know you know).

What was the last song you listened to?

"Lovers Rock" by TV Girl, it's such a good song that invokes a feeling of nostalgia.

What's something no one knows about you but you wish people did?

I can turn my sarcasm off. I can have eloquent conversations with people and consider myself a very good listener. My friends tell me I should be a therapist one day.