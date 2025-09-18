Getting Elena Velez Ready With Paloma Mami

Elena Velez unveiled her Spring 2026 collection, "BADLAND," on September 16 at The Box in downtown New York, setting the stage for a gritty yet poetic exploration of Great Depression Dandyism, weaving together themes of "nihilism, nostalgia, and naturalism," while probing questions of individuality, community, and the ever-slippery American dream. Velez brought her vision to life with the help of partners like lingerie label Zhilyova, alternative jewelry brand Ask & Embla, along with Uberliss hair care and luxury oral care brand Aurezzi.

At the show was Paloma Mami, a Chilean-American singer and songwriter who’s been making waves in Latin music with her mix of reggaetón, R&B, and trap. Born in New York and raised between the US and Chile, she first caught attention on the Chilean talent show Rojo before blowing up with her breakout single “Not Steady” in 2018. And her sophomore album, Códigos de Muñeka, was released in July.

For the Elena Velez Spring 2026 runway show, Paloma Mami captured her experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary, below.

Getting the muñeka come to life.

