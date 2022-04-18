Pabllo Vittar just made Coachella history, beyond serving unprecedented levels of... something that rhymes with blunt. In her showstopping Saturday performance, Vittar became the first drag queen to perform at Coachella.

Vittar was slated to perform at Coachella in 2020, but her history-making moment was pushed due to a few other unprecedented events. Namely, the global pandemic. But the Brazilian pop star's performance was the perfect way to celebrate the first Coachella since, though not quite post, COVID.

Vittar's set electrified a packed crowd of gays, girls, dolls and dudes for a set that was a slice of gay heaven. She even brought out guest Rina Sawayama for a live edition of “Follow Me.”

rina sawayama + pabllo vittar = gay heaven pic.twitter.com/5cXxqkhm1L — cammy 🍑 (@holyrandom) April 17, 2022

The two shared the iconic collaboration earlier this month, which Vittar described as the “perfect” blend of their individual musical styles. The video was also a perfect blend of couture Y2K aesthetics and runway-ready rhythms. Their Coachella collab brought the same high-energy — and high-ponytails.

With a little help from Vittarr, weekend one of Coachella lived up to the anticipation of a years-long hiatus. Highlights included Travis Scott’s first post-Astroworld (private) performance, Billie Eilish's headlining act — making her the youngest performer ever to hold that title and Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd’s nod to Ye with a rendition of “Hurricane” during what would've been his headlining set.

Vittar’s Coachella performance is part of the singer's ongoing tour across North and South America and Europe with appearances in venues like the Fonda Theatre, London’s The Electric and Terminal 5 in New York City, as well as another festival appearance at Lollapalooza. So if you didn’t make it to Coachella — it’s okay, Kanye didn’t go either — you can still see her in a city near you!