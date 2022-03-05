OnlyFans, known for its creators’ tendencies to get undressed, is getting all dressed up for its latest venture: The Creative Fashion Fund.
The Creative Fund, which first centered around the music industry, uplifts the multi-faceted artistry of each OnlyFans creator and this latest iteration proves no exception. The Creative Fashion Fund will showcase "fashionistas" and designers in a series airing on OFTV, OnlyFans’ free video platform, with the goal of highlighting creators' off-screen talents.
“The OnlyFans Creative Fund provides creators the opportunity to have their work reviewed by leading forces in the fashion industry that will help them jumpstart their careers,” said OnlyFans chief executive officer, Ami Gan. “OnlyFans is a creator-first platform and has always had a commitment to support its creators across a range of verticals. This is one additional pulse point we’re giving our community around this sentiment.”
To apply, creators and designers can submit five of their best designs or styled looks in a short submission video, from which six applicants will be selected and flown to Los Angeles for the series.
Calling all US fashion designers and creators! OnlyFans is proud to announce the launch of the Creative Fund: Fashion Edition We're giving you the chance to WIN $50K and a mentorship with Rebecca Minkoff. For your chance to win, enter by March 21st at: http://start.onlyfans.com/creativefund\u00a0pic.twitter.com/BJ6spA42CI— OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) 1646305221
On the judge's panel, stylists Law Roach and Maeve Reilly and makeup artist Sir John will determine the final six, during the series, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will mentor and Francesca Farago will host.
“Fashion is such a fast-paced and cluttered industry,” Minkoff said, “so a platform like OnlyFans encourages more discovery and interactions between creators and their communities. This type of connection is something that I’ve always championed, especially back in the day when it was uncommon for brands to speak with customers directly on social media.”
Minkoff, herself, has an OnlyFans account with exclusive content on her journey as a fashion designer and entrepreneur.
“All creators are empowered to own their full potential by expressing themselves through the content they develop for their audience,” says Gan. “The OnlyFans Creative Fund aims to amplify creators within the fashion space while shining a light on how they can harness the power of the platform to foster communities, monetize their content, and engage with their audience.”
And what's more engaging than a $50,000 prize? With 50-grand at stake for the first-place winner, and the second and third receiving $25,000 each, the competition is certain to be captivating.
Photo via Getty/ Sheldon Cooper/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket
- OnlyFans Reveals Full Details of Their Adult Content Ban - PAPER ›
- Bella Thorne Made $1 Million in a Day on OnlyFans - PAPER ›
- OnlyFans Removes, Then Restores, Russian Accounts - PAPER ›
Barbie Ferreira Responds to 'Euphoria' Creator Feud Rumors
Barbie Ferreira is addressing her rumored feud with Sam Levinson.
Throughout Euphoria's second season, fans have been wondering why Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez, didn't appear as often as they thought she would, especially since her storyline was a main focus of the show's first season. And though the star previously said that "Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious," rumors of a fight between Levinson and Ferreira over her character's storyline began to circulate online, with many alleging that her scenes were cut as result.
Adding fuel to flames was a report from DeuxMoi where an anonymous source claimed that many actors on set were "not vibing" with Levinson's vision. This was especially true for Ferreira, the source said, as she supposedly walked off set — perhaps multiple times — after they argued, which allegedly led to Levinson cutting "a lot of her lines" and Ferreira not showing up to the season 2 premiere.
Now though, Ferreira has broken her silence on the situation in a new interview with Insider, saying the rumors have almost taken on a "life of their own."
"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," the actress said. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."
However, Ferreira seemed to understand why the rumor spread, seeing as how she went on to say that "the fans are really passionate" because the show has "really impacted so many people."
"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it," she continued. "So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."
Granted, Ferreira isn't the only person on Euphoria who may have butted heads with Levinson, as Algee Smith — who plays McKay on the show — also told the Daily Beast that he was confused about his character's storyline and lack of screen time, adding that those were questions "we have to ask our creator." Not only that, but the publication reported in a separate story that several background actors and crew members described the work environment as toxic, which was supposedly brought up to the SAG-AFTRA actors' guild.
In response, HBO issued a statement refuting the claims, saying that there were "never any formal complaints and that the "well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority." Levinson, however, has yet to comment.
Photo via Getty / Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan
- Barbie Ferreira Talks Body Positivity and Playing Kat on HBO's ... ›
- Hunter Schafer on Her Acting Debut in HBO's "Euphoria" - PAPER ›
- Sydney Sweeney Asked "Euphoria" Creator to Cut Back on Nude ... ›
Is Pete Davidson Going to Space With Elon Musk?
When Pete Davidson, AKA Chad, rocketed off to space with Elon Musk last year, he probably didn’t think it could happen outside of the SNL soundstage. But after Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were seen at Jeff Bezos’ mega mansion for dinner this week, the comedian's return to the ether is looking more and more likely.
“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” Page Six reports. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” Sources reveal that the trip should take place later this year and hopefully this time won’t see Chad sacrificing himself for the mission.
If the opportunity pans out, leaving earth might just be Davidson's saving grace, considering Kardashian's ex-husband Ye is certainly on his own mission to destroy the Staten Island native — going so far as to decapitate Davidson in his video for "Eazy."
Musk's Blue Origin flights launched last year, with its first passengers including Musk, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daeman and space pioneer Wally Funk. William Shatner joined the next mission up, up and away with a box of Star Trek toys. By now, the operation should have worked out all its kinks and Davidson can find a safe space in outerspace without worry.
Bezos definitely makes interesting choices in prospective cadets, but let’s hope that this next journey brings Pete home in one piece, right into the waiting arms of Kim Kardashian.
Photo via Getty/ Rosalind O'Connor/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank