OnlyFans, known for its creators’ tendencies to get undressed, is getting all dressed up for its latest venture: The Creative Fashion Fund.

The Creative Fund, which first centered around the music industry, uplifts the multi-faceted artistry of each OnlyFans creator and this latest iteration proves no exception. The Creative Fashion Fund will showcase "fashionistas" and designers in a series airing on OFTV, OnlyFans’ free video platform, with the goal of highlighting creators' off-screen talents.

Related | OnlyFans Removes, Then Restores Russian Accounts

“The OnlyFans Creative Fund provides creators the opportunity to have their work reviewed by leading forces in the fashion industry that will help them jumpstart their careers,” said OnlyFans chief executive officer, Ami Gan. “OnlyFans is a creator-first platform and has always had a commitment to support its creators across a range of verticals. This is one additional pulse point we’re giving our community around this sentiment.”

To apply, creators and designers can submit five of their best designs or styled looks in a short submission video, from which six applicants will be selected and flown to Los Angeles for the series.

On the judge's panel, stylists Law Roach and Maeve Reilly and makeup artist Sir John will determine the final six, during the series, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will mentor and Francesca Farago will host.

“Fashion is such a fast-paced and cluttered industry,” Minkoff said, “so a platform like OnlyFans encourages more discovery and interactions between creators and their communities. This type of connection is something that I’ve always championed, especially back in the day when it was uncommon for brands to speak with customers directly on social media.”

Related | OnlyFans Launches Fund for Emerging Musicians

Minkoff, herself, has an OnlyFans account with exclusive content on her journey as a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

“All creators are empowered to own their full potential by expressing themselves through the content they develop for their audience,” says Gan. “The OnlyFans Creative Fund aims to amplify creators within the fashion space while shining a light on how they can harness the power of the platform to foster communities, monetize their content, and engage with their audience.”

Related | Paris Hilton, Sky Ferreira to Star in an OnlyFans Horror Film

And what's more engaging than a $50,000 prize? With 50-grand at stake for the first-place winner, and the second and third receiving $25,000 each, the competition is certain to be captivating.

Photo via Getty/ Sheldon Cooper/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Film/TV

Barbie Ferreira Responds to 'Euphoria' Creator Feud Rumors

Barbie Ferreira is addressing her rumored feud with Sam Levinson.

Show More Show Less
Famous People

Is Pete Davidson Going to Space With Elon Musk?

by Camille Bavera

When Pete Davidson, AKA Chad, rocketed off to space with Elon Musk last year, he probably didn’t think it could happen outside of the SNL soundstage. But after Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were seen at Jeff Bezos’ mega mansion for dinner this week, the comedian's return to the ether is looking more and more likely.

Show More Show Less