Getting Off-White Ready With Nic Vansteenberghe

Last Friday, Off-White held its Spring 2026 runway show on the roof of the New Design High School in the Lower East Side. The collection centered the influence of Black culture in shaping the current pop cultural zeitgeist, from disco and hip-hop to graffiti, while collaborating with Swarovski and New York-based brand Brigade. "In reconnecting to the roots of black culture in the city, a leap forward happens putting romance where pop is," creative director Ib Kamara said in the show notes.

In attendance was model and TV personality Nic Vansteenberghe, who most recently appeared on the seventh season of Love Island USA, where he finished in second place with Olandria Carthen, who he went to the show with hand-in-hand.

For the Off-White Spring 2016 runway show, Vansteenberghe captured his experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. See it all, below.

So excited for my first NYFW. Fueling up at the hotel as Olandria does her glam. NYC has the best food.