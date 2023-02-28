Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Spark Split Rumors

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty are making headlines once again. However, this time it's about a potential split.

Over the past few days, certain corners of the internet have been speculating that the "Super Freaky Girl" star finally ended things with Petty after online gossip blog MediaTakeOut alleged that the two were living apart, with online records showing that Minaj recently purchased a brand new $19.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Meanwhile, the California sexual offender registry lists a different address for her husband of three years, which is across the 101 Freeway in the city of Thousand Oaks.

The tabloid then went on to quote a source who claimed that their martial strife stems from public scrutiny surrounding Petty's 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in the state of New York, for which he previously served four years in prison. Throughout all this though, Minaj has not only continued to maintain her husband's innocence, but has also allegedly tried to harass and intimidate the victim, Jennifer Hough, as she's since filed another lawsuit against Petty for sexual assault and battery in relation to the incident, which happened in 1994 when they were both teenagers.

A few days later, TikToker @newdaynewtea also posted a blind item from someone who alleged that there's "a lot of noise" about Minaj dumping Petty "because he didn’t travel with her overseas" to her native Trinidad and Tobago for the island's annual Carnival celebration. But while the so-called source said that Petty isn't allowed to leave the US after being sentenced to one year of home confinement due to his failure to register as a sex offender in California, they went on to claim that "there have been a series of strippers headed to his house while she has been gone."

@newdaynewtea #greenscreen I hope she dumped him 👀 #blinditems #blinditemsrevealed #celebrityblinds #celebritygossip #celebritytea #nickiminaj #kennethpetty #nickiminajhusband

Even so, Minaj's fans aren't sure what to make of the rumors, as some are celebrating their rumored breakup while others believe it's all baseless speculation, pointing out that the Grammy winner was seen wearing her ring in Trinidad and that Petty isn't allowed to travel.

what if nicki and kenneth broke up? pic.twitter.com/y60wmTYoGv — ali 〄 (@aliswrlds) February 21, 2023

Kenneth and Nicki still married stop running with these lies y’all 😭 Nicki literally was wearing her ring in Trinidad y’all know Kenneth can’t leave the country cause he on house arrest that’s why she had Rah with her… Kenneth was home with their son stop running with lies!!! — Leakz World 🎶🍵 (@IndustryLeaks_) February 25, 2023

Minaj and Petty have yet to comment on the split speculation. In the meantime though, you can read MediaTakeOut's report about their new alleged living arrangement here.