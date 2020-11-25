Nicki Minaj has something to say about one of the biggest snubs in her career.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 2021 Grammys — an announcement that many believed overlooked the substantial musical contributions of chart-topping artists like Lil Baby and The Weeknd. That said, the greater online conversation also apparently spurred Minaj to revisit the Academy's decision to award the title of "Best New Artist" in 2012 to Bon Iver instead of her.

"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my Best New Artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard," the star wrote on Twitter, before pointing out the inarguable impact she's had on pop culture.

"[I had a] bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade," Minaj went on to add. "Went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver." And needless to say, the Barb community wholeheartedly agreed.

"Bon Iver is a great artist, but he shouldn't have been nominated for BEST NEW ARTIST when he was TWO albums in. Nicki deserved that Grammy and many more, period," as one Twitter user wrote, while another fan added, "Nicki Minaj could do 'Skinny Love' but Bon Iver could never do 'Did It On 'Em.'"

However, this isn't the first time the rapper's taken the awards' governing body to task. On the heels of last year's ceremony, Minaj took to social media to address the way she was also "bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear" due to "pissing off" Grammys Executive Producer, Ken Ehrlich.

The Recording Academy has yet to respond to Minaj. In the meantime though, you can see her latest post, below.

