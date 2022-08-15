Rapper and Stranger Things super-fan Megan Thee Stallion jokingly confronted actress Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, about the "love triangle" between her character, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry).

Appearing with Dyer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Meg declared, "I'm Team Stancy. I want Steve. At first, you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just kind of like dumped him. No caution, he didn't know what was happening." The "Plan B" rapper added, as if trying to reason with Dyer, "Y'all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit. He keeps saving y'all life. All he do is save y'all life."

Dyer, admittedly, seemed to at least somewhat agree with Meg's assessment, noting that Nancy sometimes fails to "make the most morally right decisions." The 27-year-old actress said she feels bad about her character's actions, but also notes: "That's human."

Meg also dubbed Nancy "a hot girl" and pressed Dyer to reveal whether her character would ever consider getting back together with Steve — to which the actress responded, "I have my options open." Hilariously, Dyer has been in a real relationship with her co-star Charlie Heaton since 2016. Watch the full interview below.

