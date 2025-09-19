Naomi Scott Tastes the 'Cherry'

“Phil Collins' sincerity, Kate Bush’s storytelling and theatrics, Janet Jackson's breathy layering of vocals, Blood Orange's ethereal melodies, Jessie Ware's ease and soulfulness.” Those are a few of the key ingredients stewing up in the sonic meal that artist and actress Naomi Scott is cooking up for fans. Her new single, “Cherry” out today with a self-directed video, is a clear display of that, brimming with sensuality and subtlety, undeniably harkening back to ‘90s RnB, yet still somehow totally new. Scott is well known for her acting work in films such as Smile 2, Aladdin and the iconic, gen z-nostalgic fare that is Disney Channel’s Lemonade Mouth. Her high profile gigs in film and TV often feature her powerful vocals, but she’s also been working on her own music behind the scenes for years. She released two EPs in her teens, but her recent releases mark her return to releasing her own music. She started things off with “ Ryhtym ,” a slinky bop that circles the drain of confused desire. She followed that release with “ Cut Me Loose ,” a broody bit of dance pop, which bristles with hints of Kate Bush.

“The key to tapping into my uniqueness and the world I wanted to build [with my music] was going back to basics (the 14 year old girl writing songs at the piano and not overthinking it) and creating a space of childlike creativity,” Scott shares with PAPER. “What came forth was melodies and sounds that connected to all the music I grew up listening to both as a child and as a teenager.” To hone those songs, she worked closely with Daphne Gale and Goldwash and producer Lido (Jordan Ward, Ariana Grande, Aminé), whose production bounces with a sense of both theatricality and levity. “I felt [Lido] might be the right producer to really elevate the songs, and elevate he did,” Scott tells PAPER. “After one FaceTime call it was clear we were speaking the same language and the next day we got in and he produced a song I’d written on the piano called ‘Bliss.’ It was clear there was something both nostalgic and fresh about what we were doing. We then spent the next couple of years building the world that would become [Scott’s forthcoming project,] F.i.G.”

In the video for “Cherry”, Scott take things back to one of her favorite films, Bend It Like Beckham. “The video is exactly what I wanted it to be: fun, female, British, summer, organic, free, football, nostalgic, sexy,” says Scott. “I didn’t want it to feel too polished because that’s not where I’m at, but I did want it to feel singular and pop. I guess I was going for ‘Popstar energy in an organic setting,’ both aspirational and relatable.” With some breezy choreo and some chic soccer looks on the field, the song and video, indeed, balance the casual with an elevated feelings of pop performance. PAPER chatted with the busy artist to discuss her return to music, balancing her own artistry with a busy career in film and her guiding inspirations.

YouTube

I know you've been developing your sound behind the scenes for years now and you've landed on something really unique and special with this music. Tell me about the process of discovering your own sound and what genres/artist you found yourself gravitating towards during this process? Thank you for saying that. My journey to finding my sound has been bitty to say the least. Before I thought I was sifting through things that weren’t working to get to what I did, [but] actually, when I trace [the] different iterations of my music both released and unreleased, I see the seeds of [my past work] in what I have landed on today. I am a good imitator. This is not a bad thing, but it means it's easier for me to fall into a persona. The key to tapping into my uniqueness and the world I wanted to build was going back to basics (the 14 year old girl writing songs at the piano and not overthinking it) and creating a space of childlike creativity. What came forth was melodies and sounds that connected to all the music I grew up listening to both as a child and as a teenager. Phil Collins' sincerity, Kate Bush’s storytelling and theatrics, Janet Jackson's breathy layering of vocals, Blood Orange's ethereal melodies, Jessie Ware's ease and soulfulness. Then it was about who could help me hone this into a soundscape that is layered, but still pop.

Tell me about the creative community you formed around your music while making these songs? Most of the songs were either fully written by the time I brought in other collaborators or were created from a seed I would bring in. Daphne Gale and Gabe (artist name Goldwash ) were my writing collaborators, both insanely talented, helping me hone and build the world musically. Then I reached out to Lido , who I felt might be the right producer to really elevate the songs, and elevate he did. After one FaceTime call it was clear we were speaking the same language and the next day we got in and he produced a song I’d written on the piano called ‘Bliss.’ It was clear there was something both nostalgic and fresh about what we were doing. We then spent the next couple of years building the world that would become F.i.G. How do you balance the many different facets of your creative work? I try to live within my means in order to give myself space to create. It's not lost on me how blessed I am to be able to put music out with a team that shares my long term goals and completely empowers me to be in the driving seat creatively. I don’t want to skip any steps, I want to grow and learn as an artist and embrace the ‘girl in process.’ I want to get out on stage and get my reps in so I can be the best performer I can be and put on a show that I would be excited to see. I want to create visuals that I would watch over and over. I want to be led by my curiosity and work with people who excite me. I want to build trust with people who are engaged and never take my eye off of them.

The video for "Cherry" is so fun. Tell me about the experience of putting it together? There’s no better feeling than executing exactly the feeling you want to evoke in a visual. The video is exactly what I wanted it to be: fun, female, British, summer, organic, free, football, nostalgic, sexy. It's funny because I only ended up directing it out of necessity (limited resources you know how it goes) and a push from my creative director Kat Korb , she was like “You know what you want…go do it”. It's just so…me. I guess I feel like there’s a lot of ‘stuff’ of me out in the world, but this video feels like who I actually am, or at least a side of me that I haven’t got to share before. It was inspired by one of my favourite movies growing up, Bend It Like Beckham. I didn’t want it to feel too polished because that’s not where I’m at, but I did want it to feel singular and pop. I guess I was going for “Popstar energy in an organic setting,” both aspirational and relatable. What are you excited for fans who have followed you for years to see with this music? Getting to share something that is actually mine and not someone else's vision or a character. It's what allows me to be excited about whoever wants to be a part of the journey and not how many. That’s real connection … if 5 people are into it, that’s dope to me.