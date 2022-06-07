You're not a true '90s kid if you didn't groove to "The Boy Is Mine" back in the day, the R&B smash hit by Brandy and Monica that blew up the charts and still hits to this day.

The iconic duet was a cultural reset, as the kids say, and for many, it left a permanent mark long into adulthood — much like it did to Han Chong, the designer and founder of London fashion label Self-Portrait.

So you can imagine his delight when the legendary singers let him use the track for his new campaign devoted to Self-Portrait's first handbag, the Bow Bag. In a cheeky play on words, the campaign's tagline is "The Bow Is Mine," and Naomi Campbell plays the role of leading lady as she's filmed and photographed in a London home — she even holds a landline phone with the cord! A nod to the single's throwback era.



The supermodel called the campaign (her first for the brand) a "great experience both culturally and creatively" and "nostalgic of an era when it was all about storytelling through the image." It was photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Haley Wollens.

Chong, for his part, was also feeling nostalgic: "When thinking about how to launch the Bow Bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music," he says.

The Bow Bag, which Chloë Sevigny recently wore for her wedding and has already been spotted on Olivia Rodrigo, comes in a Micro and Mini size and is available now at Self-Portrait.com.