This past Monday, Desigual relaunched their iconic "La 86" jacket. Popularized by Freddie Mercury, the handmade unisex piece has become a staple among trailblazers. For its relaunch, Mykki Blanco brings "La 86" into 2020 as a celebration of creativity and self-expression.

Blanco fronts the campaign as a leading example of change. The rapper, poet and activist is many things at once, but most importantly, she has become the voice of a generation for the radicalized queer community.

"One of humanity's plagues is to constantly feel unworthy, like you're not enough," she tells Desigual. "This is combatted through thinking, through action, through change... I don't think there's anything in this world that can't be changed just slightly for the better."

With its relaunch, Desigual is approaching the process the same as they did 34 years ago: with love and attention to every detail. "The same since 1986," the "La 86" is a combination of sweatshirt and denim with an oversized fit. Handmade at Desigual's Barcelona headquarters, the jacket features its original '80s Desigual patch and Mickey and Minnie Mouse illustrations, as well as a customized label for this capsule. The relaunch of this iconic jacket shows that while all things are vulnerable to change, classics endure.

If you've got $320 to spare, the "La 86" jacket can be yours. Grab it now on Desigual's website .