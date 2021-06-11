The classic road trip question, "Are we there yet?," never sounded as good as it does on Los Angeles duo Motel 7's new track. The music video for their wanderlust ballad, "Are We There Yet," is sun kissed and dip-dyed in golden hour pastels.

Directed by Paris Brosnan, the music video features bandmates Anton Khabbaz and Dylan Jagger cruising down California's PCH in a tangerine convertible, as the boys ask, "Can you get inside my car now?" With wind weaving through their hair and flushed cheeks, the video gushes summertime nostalgia, where your only troubles were sandy sheets and chapped lips.

Glued together by their passion for velvety electronic production, Khabbaz and Jagger Lee (son of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson) joined forces at music school. After several sessions and building out a concept, the boys' cosmic connection was formed.

About the new single and video, Khabbaz and Lee comment, "It just feels so fucking good. It feels like summer. We drowned this shit in so many ambient textures and foley that subtly fill in the pockets of atmosphere between the vocals and main instrumentation. For sure a tune to blast super super loud in the car with the windows down!"

In celebration of "Are We There Yet," Motel 7 brings PAPER through a day in the life, below.

Top of the morning starts at 10 Speed Coffee. Dylan gets a cappuccino, Anton gets the drip coffee.