Moncler's Genius showcase earlier this year at Milan Fashion Week marked the debut of Jonathan Anderson in the annual lineup of designer collaborators. His collection, which was shown in a dark indoor space with smoke and large installations, featured some familiar JW Anderson items from past collection but in new padded proportions.
This week, the brand released a new series of images shot by Tyler Mitchell to celebrate the collection arriving online and in stores. The photos, which were taken in the English countryside this summer, show 1 Moncler JW Anderson in a more relaxed, playful light.
The several bright inflated structures in the campaign are a nod to the spikes and embossed dots prominent in the collection. Among the archives Anderson reinterpreted are the Riviera hat from Spring 2015 women's and ruffled shorts from Fall 2014 men's, rendering them in duvet for a puffy, inflated look.
Mitchell's photographs are also featured in 500 limited edition curated archive cases Anderson dubbed "Exhibition in a Box" which contains a padded folder and prints of different sizes that can be hung as an exhibition in your home.
Photos courtesy of Moncler/ Tyler Mitchell
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web