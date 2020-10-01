View this post on Instagram

#MONCLERJWANDERSON: Dropping anchor. A #MONCLERGENIUS first, as @Jonathan.Anderson brings his exploded vision to Moncler’s oeuvre. Blown up and bolded, the collection was conceived as an ‘inflated archive’ of Anderson’s own greatest hits. Available for pre-order on moncler.com today and available worldwide from October 1st. @JW_Anderson Photographer: Tyler Mitchell @TylersPhotos Stylist: @BenjaminBruno_ Set Designer: @andyhillmanstudio Production: @holmesproduction Models: @jesscole___ @craig.shimirimana Hair Stylist: @cyndiaharvey Makeup Artist: @hiromiueda Manicurist: @amyquashie