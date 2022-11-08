Every actor has a dream role. Whether it be that long sought-after Oscar-bait drama or a personal passion project they've never had the time or funds to produce, most Hollywood stars have that one role they aspire to one day play. For Millie Bobby Brown, that role is Britney Spears.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Stranger Things star revealed that she would one day like to play the "Toxic" singer in a biopic should the opportunity ever come along. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me growing up in the public eye," Brown explained to Barrymore, saying that she empathized with Spears as a fellow child star. "Watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. Same thing with you; I see the scramble for words. I don’t know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

There's currently no Britney biopic in the works (that we know of at least) but Brown wouldn't necessarily be a terrible pick to portray the embattled pop star. Apart from the aesthetic similarities which many fans noticed when the actor recently went blonde, Brown has proven on more than one occasion that she has the vocal chops to back it up too.

Brown recently revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she recently struck up an unlikely friendship with Mariah Carey after she saw that one of her sons carved her Stranger Things character, Eleven, into a pumpkin back in 2019. "I saw [that] and thought... 'Oh, I need to meet her son and do the pose and make her think that I have superpower.' And we met and then obviously I met Mariah and oh, we connected," Brown told Fallon, going on to explain that she looked up to Carey for a lot of the same reasons she voiced about Spears.

Referring to Carey as a mentor-like figure whom she texts frequently, Brown did seem to hint at the possibility of a musical collaboration down the line. "I mean, she's always doing something. She's like the most busiest woman ever." Who knows, maybe helping Brown hit all the right notes in "Oops!...I Did It Again" isn't out of the question either.