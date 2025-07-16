Miley Cyrus Has a Perfectly Good Reason for Not Touring

Miley Cyrus has a hit record out but no plans to take it on tour anytime soon.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the pop sensation opened up about the lifecycle of her new album, Something Beautiful, which she won’t see the traditional album rollout fans expect in the current era of stadium tour mania. “I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t. I also don’t think that there’s actually an infrastructure that supports artists.”

As Cyrus sees it, the intensity of the touring lifestyle burns out the artist. It also, on a personal level, makes it difficult to “maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life.” She continues: “It’s really hard to keep mental wellness [on tour]. You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you’re feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you’s not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000.”

This isn’t Cyrus' first time opening up about the dangers of touring on her mental health or wellbeing. In a statement released after she dropped her album Endless Summer Vacation, which netted her two Grammys for the single “Flowers," she wrote: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love - without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She added at the time that “performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life.” That sentiment, it would seem, hasn’t changed. Still, I do wonder what the financial structure looks like for her record deal, considering most albums are supported by tours to recoup costs for both artists and the label. If anyone has the down low on how major label compensation structures work, feel free to hit me up in PAPER's Instagram DMs!