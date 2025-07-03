Miley Cyrus to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus has a big year ahead of her. Besides the breakout success of her latest album, Something Beautiful, the millennial avatar of the Bob Mackie spirit is set to receive her star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. How she doesn’t have one already is beyond me — and yes, I know these things are paid for!

The singer-songwriter, who had her breakout on Disney’s Hannah Montana, announced the news in a recent press conference for the Class of 2026, which one can watch below:

Her fellow inductees will include similar superstars of their respective fields, like Demi Moore, Shaq, Timothée Chalamet, Sarah Michelle Gellar and even Josh Groban and Gordon Ramsey. This all makes sense, considering the various press tours these people are on, like Gellar with the recent news of the Buffy reboot, or Moore on her post-Oscars goodwill campaign. Cyrus, for her part, just released Something Beautiful, her ninth album, which has received mostly praise despite that pesky Pitchfork score. Notably, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, does not have his own star on the Walk of Fame.

On Instagram, Cyrus celebrated her induction on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame with a touching message, writing: “Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise. To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you. @hwdwalkoffame.”

Prior to the announcement, she was inducted as a Disney Legend at D23 in August 2024, where she at last acknowledged the impact of Hannah Montana on her life and artistry, telling fans “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. Because she made Miley in so many ways, adding: “This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself: ‘This is the life.’”

Photo via Getty