Megan Thee Stallion reportedly had a significant amount of stuff stolen from her house.

According to law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ, the "Hot Girl Summer" star's home in Los Angeles was robbed by two thieves wearing hoodies and gloves on Thursday, October 13. The pair supposedly came around sometime during the night and broke in by smashing a glass door in the back of her house. Thankfully though, the insiders were able to confirm that Megan herself wasn't home at the time, as she's currently in New York City for her big performance and hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

That said, the robbers apparently snuck into her bedroom, where they stole a number of expensive items, including jewelry, electronics and cash, to the tune of an estimated $300,000 to $400,000. No arrests have been made just yet, though TMZ's sources said that LAPD has already obtained some home surveillance footage and that they're currently trying to gather more information and evidence from Megan's neighbors.

However, it seems as if celebrities aren't immune from also having their vacation homes broken into, as Gigi Hadid experienced something similar after her villa in Mykonos was ransacked in 2019. The burglary, which led to the loss of numerous valuable items like clothing, purses, sunglasses and jewelry, also garnered some public backlash thanks to her Instagram post about the incident, which advised people to not travel to Greece. Granted, the most notorious celebrity robbery in recent memory probably happened to Kim Kardashian in 2016 while she was staying at a hotel in Paris, where she was robbed of $10 million-worth of never-recovered jewelry, though French police were later able to find the robbers.

Let's hope that authorities are similarly able to locate the perpetrators behind Megan's case. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's article for yourself here.