Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Press Tour Looks Have Begun

Ever since the trailer for Barbie dropped, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how Margot Robbie's press tour looks — which would likely be a series of pink after pink getups — would unfold between now and the film's release date (set for July 21 in the US).

Today, the actress kicked off the Barbie press tour era in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, a gathering of "the largest and most movie theater owners from around the world." She wore a pink gingham bra and skirt set from Prada with a Chanel ankle bracelet and pink heels from Christian Louboutin.

Her look was styled by Andrew Mukamal, the well-respected stylist who's perhaps best known for his work with Zoë Kravitz and has also styled Billie Eilish and Carey Mulligan. (Reality TV fans will recognize him as Kelly Cutrone's assistant from the Kell on Earth.)

People got a first look at Mukamal and Robbie's collaboration when he dressed her in a midnight blue Armani Privè gown for this year's Oscars. (Before that she regularly worked with super-stylist Kate Young.) It's not confirmed yet if he'll continue to work with Robbie for the duration of the press tour.

Robbie was joined by her co-star Ryan Gosling who also donned a pink ensemble: a suede jacket with a t-shirt reading "Greta Garbo," the director of the film. We'll continue to update this post with the rest of Robbie's Barbie press tour looks as they come in. See more photos from today's outing below.