Last September, Marc Jacobs unveiled a logo of pink two-headed teddy bear on Instagram that marked the arrival of Heaven, his new polysexual line that blurs gender boundaries and presents a softer, quirkier side of his main line's aesthetic.

For spring, the designer launched his second season of Heaven with a campaign shot by Harley Weir that includes Kate Moss and model darlings Georgia Palmer and Lily McMenamy. He also enlisted Brian Molko from English rock band Placebo and British recording artist Rex Orange County to star in the grungy '90s-theme ads.

This season, the collection features a range of colorful, psychedelic pieces including tartan skirts, crazy sweaters, baby tees and graphic jackets as well as novelty items like graphic rugs, sticker packs, lollipops, 3d gummy jewelry and silicone patches.

See the entire Heaven by Marc Jacobs spring campaign, below.