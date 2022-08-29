People tuning into the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were confused when the camera abruptly cut to a shot of the crowd during Måneskin's performance. Some keen-eyed fans discovered it wasn't a technical difficulty, but rather a wardrobe malfunction.

The Italian glam-rock sensations, known for their riveting live performances, took the stage Sunday night to perform their song "Supermodel." Lead singer Damiano David stunned in a pair of chaps, and MTV had no problem broadcasting his exposed skin.

Likewise, bassist Victoria De Angelis rocked a one-shoulder ensemble that exposed her breast covered by a heart-shaped pasty. With all the movement, the other shoulder of De Angelis' dress slipped down, causing her breast to be exposed.

The show went on (because no one in their right mind would stop playing in the middle of such a huge performance), and MTV immediately took action to cut the cameras. However, some of the band's fans felt that doing so was a disservice to their performance.

De Angelis is no stranger to a #FreeTheNip moment, and a lot of her concert wardrobe consists of pasties and sheer tops. Several photos on her Instagram show the bassist topless, with some cute doodle hearts to cover up. The wardrobe malfunction definitely wouldn't have fazed her, and we love that!

Of course, award shows are no stranger to the occasional nip-slip. It's showbiz, baby. Maybe someday MTV will release the unedited footage so we can get Måneskin's full, iconic performance.