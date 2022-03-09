Machine Gun Kelly has made it clear he's ARMY.

On Monday, the musician appeared on Ellen to play "Burning Questions," which included a query about the "boy band [MGK would] know the most songs of," and, like any good child of the '90s, his answer ended up being none other than *NYSYNC. However, his knowledge of the band's back catalogue doesn't necessarily mean he's a Justin Timberlake stan, seeing as how he went on to say there was another group he knew a lot more about.

"But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS," MGK said and, apparently, the feeling was mutual, as he recalled how "stoked" the K-pop superstars were to meet him at the Billboard Awards. And needless to say, it only made sense that MGK said he'd probably "have a better chance of getting BTS to come" and perform at his upcoming nupitals to Megan Fox — especially since *NSYNC's been defunct for the past decade-plus.



Despite all this, MGK didn't elaborate any further on important details like his favorite songs or members, though it could be because he and Fox have been busy dealing with other wedding details following their January engagement. After all, he's already talked about how "hard" it's been to find a venue that will let him "build... a red river" for the couple's "gothic" ceremony. But given BTS's popularity, he should probably get on that sooner rather than later.

Watch MGK talk about his love for the group below.