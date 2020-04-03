MAC Cosmetics' Viva Glam line has been involved in the fundraising of hundreds of millions of dollars to fight the HIV and AIDS epidemic since 1994, but the organization is taking an urgent aim at a different cause in 2020: fighting COVID-19.

While MAC will continue raising money to fight HIV and AIDS, Chairman of the MAC Viva Glam Fund, John Demsey, notes that "VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities." Utilizing the 100% giving model, the company plans to continue fighting for vulnerable communities by contributing to the immediate needs of those affected by the coronavirus — from healthcare workers in need of supplies to critically food insecure Los Angeleans.

As tradition goes, the $10 million was raised through the sales of MAC's iconic Viva Glam lipsticks — which they still encourage supporters of their cause to purchase as contributions to their charitable work. Over the years, countless celebrities have become spokespeople for MAC's iconic Viva Glam lipstick campaigns, from RuPaul to Nicki Minaj. Viva Glam ambassador Miley Cyrus announced this particular donation milestone for the company this week, giving her followers the scoop on Thursday's episode of her Instagram show Bright Minded.

According to MAC, over 250 "local organizations" will end up being the recipients of the sum $10 million donation raised through the sales of its lipsticks. More information on the VIva Glam Fund and specifics about their work leading up to fighting COVID-19 can be found here.