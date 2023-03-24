Lucy Liu Took Nude Photos of Drew Barrymore on 'Charlie's Angels' Set

Lucy Liu being in possession of some intimate photos of Drew Barrymore was certainly not on my 2023 bingo card.

​Liu was a recent guest on The Drew Barrymore Show where the two longtime friends and former co-stars reminisced about their time together on the set of Charlie’s Angels over 20 years ago and disclosed a rather risqué piece of evidence from their behind-the-scenes escapades.

Barrymore got down on one knee in front of Liu on this Tuesday’s episode and told the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress, “I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room.” The talk show host admitted that she did a “mad scramble” for them but to no avail.

Liu then revealed that she actually has the photographs in question, remarking that Barrymore was “gorgeous” in them and that she was “so natural and playful and having a great time.”

“Well, I would love to borrow them,” Barrymore told the Kill Bill star.

The two actresses went further down memory lane to discuss the intense schedule they were on for Charlie’s Angels, with training spanning up to eight hours a day for five days a week. And even then, Liu said, “They had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that because it’s impossible.”

At one point, Liu, Barrymore and Cameron Diaz were made to scale a fence in heels. “We were pretty badass,” Liu said.

Barrymore reflected on how “dedicated” Liu was in comparison to the other Angels, stating, “Me and Cameron were so naughty sometimes.” “What? She was so good!” Liu corrected. “You weren’t.” “It’s true,” Barrymore confessed. “I’m just a naughty girl.”

Let there now be no doubt that friends that kick ass together, stay together.