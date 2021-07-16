As the undisputed queens of TikTok and YouTube, respectively, Charli D'Amelio and Emma Chamberlain each possess the kind of influence aspiring digital stars everywhere can only dream of. But together? The power is unmatched.

With an almost scary combined following of over 200 million, it's only fitting that the fashion world wants in on their joint reach. And so, to help launch their newest footwear styles, Louis Vuitton put the stylish duo front and center of their latest campaign, shot in LA complete with retro cars and sun-kissed palm trees.

In the images, both girls show off the brand's two latest shoe launches (now available in all Louis Vuitton stores worldwide): the LV SQUAD, a chunky sneaker with an oversized rubber sole, and the LV SUNSET, a flat slide with oversized velcro strap. Each style comes in different colors as well as a Vuitton rubber label, and they're both part of Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2021 collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

Chamberlain, of course, is no stranger to the Louis Vuitton world, having famously attended one of the brand's fashion shows in 2019 which she documented in her YouTube channel. D'Amelio, meanwhile, most notably attended Milan Fashion Week right before the pandemic hit, culminating with a front row seat at Prada.

