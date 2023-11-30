All Eyes on Emma Chamberlain





Emma Chamberlain’s got a thing for pigeons. “I spent a lot of time in New York and Paris last year, and they’re everywhere,” she tells PAPER. Though the birds have fallen victim to identity erasure from conspiracy theories, in which they’re actually all-seeing government surveillance robots, the multi-faceted YouTuber has grown to love them.

It’s fitting then that she is releasing a collaboration with eyewear brand Warby Parker with a cheeky advert in which Chamberlain casts pigeon prospects to star in her lookbook. The limited edition collection features revamped versions of three signature Warby Parker frames: Durand, Lonnie and Braswell. “I’m wearing a pair right now, you know what I mean? There’s always a pair in my bag, in my bed, they’re everywhere. It’s a product that’s so deeply integrated into my life that it couldn’t be more of an automatic thing for me to create.”

With original hues hand selected by Chamberlain, the collaboration marks yet another business venture for the Gen Z internet star to add to her resume. Since launching her YouTube channel in 2016, the 22-year-old has captured the hearts of devoted viewers with her unconventional vlogging style and effortless relatability. It’s no surprise that fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier and now Warby Parker, have tapped her to be a brand ambassador.

“When I was 14, I got my first pair of reading glasses from Warby Parker because my dad and I found this store in Hayes Valley in San Francisco.” Since being diagnosed with astigmatism, and also just gravitating towards frames for both fashion and function, Chamberlain has been naturally building up to a collaboration like this. It also fits with her influencer’s ethos, which seems to be only about promoting products that she uses in her everyday life — take her eponymous coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, for example. “As the founder of a brand myself, I appreciate how Warby Parker pays attention to the details and creates frames and silhouettes for any type of person.” Not just that, but for every pair sold, Warby Parker will give away a pair to someone in need.

But back to pigeons. Just what makes Emma so attracted to the grey doves? “I like the underdog,” she says. “That’s why I want to be the one who likes pigeons — because they’re misunderstood.”

Each pair of glasses will come with a limited edition lens cloth, insert card and frame box featuring illustrations of, you guessed it, pigeons. “Honestly, maybe I was paid by the government to try to make pigeons likable, you know?”

Shop the collection online and in-store at select Warby Parker locations.