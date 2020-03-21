Lizzo is defending herself against criticism surrounding her decision to wear a face mask at home.

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, a nationwide shortage of face masks has become a pressing concern for doctors and nurses who do not have the proper protective gear. Amid all this though, the revelation that Lizzo was wearing one herself has apparently elicited mixed responses — and it got to the point where the star herself felt the need to address the situation.

Recently, Lizzo took to her Instagram to explain she "got strep at the worst time ever," before lambasting those sticking their noses into something that's, frankly, "nobody's business."

"I'd prefer y'all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home," she continued, alongside a photo of the back of her throat as proof. "Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you're bored. Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion."

And while Lizzo's since deleted the post from her page, it's continued to spark debate online.

Though the CDC does advise people with the highly contagious condition to "cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing," given the timing, some people contended that if Lizzo doesn't have the coronavirus, "she should NOT wear or buy face masks" at this time.

"It's pointless and she's just making them to not be able for people infected," as one commenter wrote.

However, the vast majority of people appear to be on Lizzo's side, with many calling the critics "trolls" and "ridiculous."

"Any excuse is good to criticize #lizzo," as one stan account wrote, "She doesn't feel well so she wears a mask at home to protect the people around her...you are ridiculous!"

See what her defenders have to say about the situation, below.

