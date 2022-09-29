If you know anything about Lizzo (and let's be honest, you probably already know plenty), her flute skills are not to be doubted. She may be best known for chart-topping singles like "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time," but the pop star has never shied away from the opportunity to showcase her talent on the road. Usually not without her trusty instrument, Sasha Flute, Lizzo decided to make a very special exception on the Washington D.C. stop on her current tour.

Lent to Lizzo by the Library of Congress, the artist became the first person ever to play a 200-year-old old crystal flute that belonged to former President James Madison. Crafted by Parisian watchmaker and mechanic Claude Laurent, the ornate flute was given to the nation's fourth President as a gift in 1813 and passed down through the Madison family for generations until it ended up in the hands of the Library of Congress. The flute is even speculated to be among the valuable goods First Lady Dolley Madison took with her when she fled from the White House as the British approached during the War of 1812.

The idea for Lizzo to play the historic flute came courtesy of Carla Hayden, the first African American woman to hold the title of Librarian of Congress. “The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It [includes] Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute,” Hayden wrote to Lizzo on Twitter. “@lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are ‘Good as hell.’😉.” Naturally, Lizzo jumped at the offer, tweeting “IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!” in response.

However, when the time came for her to play the 200-year-old wind instrument, Lizzo was understandably nervous. “It’s like playing out of a wineglass, bitch, so be patient,” Lizzo joked to the crowd while holding the priceless artifact ever so gingerly. To commemorate the first time the crystal flute has ever been heard live, Lizzo managed to play a trilled note and twerk at the same time (because you know she had to).

Now if only Björk would return Lizzo's calls...