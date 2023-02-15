Lizzo Drank ‘Too Much Wine’ To Remember How Adele’s House Smells

Lizzo's been busy winning Grammys, telling Destiny's Child she met them in a Walmart and drinking too much with Adele to remember what her house smells like.

The singer appeared on Heart Radio Wednesday to discuss her recent Grammy win and those viral photos with Adele. After the hosts asked if she’d been to the multi-platinum songstress' house for "tea," Lizzo revealed: "She drinks... um, oh god... and funny enough I drink it too but I wouldn't dare request this. We drink wine with ice."

She went on to say the house smells "real nice," and described the interior as "real English, I was like, oh, I feel like I’m in England." She wouldn't describe it much further, for obvious reasons, and when asked if there were Yankee candles burning, answered "too much wine, I don’t remember."

The interview dropped amid a busy month for Lizzo, who just won Record of the Year for "About Damn Time." It wasn't her only accomplishment that night, as she also told both Beyonce and Kelly Rowland that she had met them in a Walmart in Houston. She explained to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up earlier this week: "It has been a goal of mine to tell every single member of Destiny's Child that I saw them perform at Walmart in the fifth grade. I told Michelle Williams years ago at Bonnaroo and I was like, 'Okay, one member down, two to go.'"

Beyoncé heard the news at the actual ceremony, according to Lizzo, and Kelly found out later at dinner. "Beyoncé was like, 'Do you know she was at the show at the Walmart?" In response, "Kelly was like, 'You were there?'"