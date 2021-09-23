Supermodel and fashion icon Linda Evangelista hasn't been in the public eye for the last five years. She's uploaded pictures here and there but, for the most part, the public hasn't fully seen her face for quite some time. In a new Instagram post, Evangelista reveals the reason for her absence: CoolSculpting gone wrong.

Evangelista's recent Instagram post explains that a fat-reduction procedure she received five years ago, that's become fairly routine for celebrities as of late, left her "permanently deformed," completely altering her face and leaving her unable to recognize herself.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she said.

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries," she continued. "I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.'"

Continuing on, Evangelista explained that she developed a condition known as Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia that she wasn't aware was a risk before she got the procedure.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse."

Evangelista's post ended with her plan for legal action involving the lawsuit, so that she could "walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

According to PEOPLE, obtained court documents state that Evangelista has suffered "severe and permanent personal injuries and disfigurement" that have caused her "pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and mental anguish." It also says that she's experienced "economic losses" because of her inability to earn income as a model.