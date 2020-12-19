From her neon furs to those sheer bedazzled bodysuits, Lil' Kim remains one of pop culture's biggest and most impactful style icons. And starting today, you too can now dress like the Queen Bee thanks to her brand new clothing line.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper revealed her incredible collaboration with fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, and it honestly looks incredible.

Filled with plenty of cut-outs, snakeskin print, and curve-hugging vinyl, every single piece is a knockout and guaranteed to spice up your look, regardless of the occasion. And the best part? Even if you're eyeing the floor-length fur coat (you know we are), it's all extremely affordable and budget-friendly.

"The thing I love is that it's a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing. You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable," Lil' Kim said. "I wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I'm a real stylist and visionary. This collection was designed by me and I'm super proud of that."

So what are you waiting for? Get all of the Lil' Kim x PrettyLittleThing looks, here.