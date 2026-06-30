The LELO INA Thrust Pulses with a New Rhythm

What do you do with a classic? You don’t disregard it, you improve it. Sometimes, if lucky, to a standard so stellar it makes one wonder why bother with anything else, really. It’s a good philosophy for products in general, but especially for a sex toy. A rabbit massager, to be specific.

Many believe that faster is better: for decades, sex toys (in a manner reflecting traditions of sexual discourse itself) have revolved around the idea that harder pounding and quicker tempo is the way forward to give maximum pleasure to the receiving partner. Jackhammering, I believe, is the Latin term for fast pace lovemaking, without any natural human motion of sensuality.

As anyone who receives will tell you, quick and repetitive strokes on an EDM BPM is just not satisfying. Real pleasure is passion, not aggression. (Although, I’m not opposed to a bit of passive aggression in the foreplay. Enemies to lovers, anyone?)