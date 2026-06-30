The LELO INA Thrust Pulses with a New Rhythm
What do you do with a classic? You don’t disregard it, you improve it. Sometimes, if lucky, to a standard so stellar it makes one wonder why bother with anything else, really. It’s a good philosophy for products in general, but especially for a sex toy. A rabbit massager, to be specific.
Many believe that faster is better: for decades, sex toys (in a manner reflecting traditions of sexual discourse itself) have revolved around the idea that harder pounding and quicker tempo is the way forward to give maximum pleasure to the receiving partner. Jackhammering, I believe, is the Latin term for fast pace lovemaking, without any natural human motion of sensuality.
As anyone who receives will tell you, quick and repetitive strokes on an EDM BPM is just not satisfying. Real pleasure is passion, not aggression. (Although, I’m not opposed to a bit of passive aggression in the foreplay. Enemies to lovers, anyone?)
LELO, the iconic luxury sex toy brand, has taken the beloved rabbit and given it this much needed makeover. Not physical - there’s no Princess Diaries reveal here, folx, it still looks the exact same - but internal. It’s a sex toy upgraded for the receiver's desires, not the giver’s self-perceived libido.
Let me explain how. In the pursuit of rhythm and response, LELO has built a patented technology to mimic organic (and orgasmic) motion; rather than the mechanical moves of rabbits gone by.
The DynamicThrust is seriously innovative tech within the classic rabbit design. The dual-action rabbit massager creates thrusting sensations that encompass both g-spot stimulation and the vibrating clitoral arm, blending both motions together for a more synchronised, and yet utterly natural, feeling experience.
There are dozens of customisation options, for hours upon hours of sexual activity, wherever you (and maybe your partner!) may be in the world, there is only one LELO INA Thrust.
But don’t take our words for it. Discover more about the LELO INA Thrust here - and give yourself the pulse of pleasure.
As our Reader, enjoy an exclusive 20% discount using the code: PAPER20.
- What It's Really Like to Try the LELO Sila for the First Time ›
- It Takes Two: Your Comments & the New LELO Switch ›
- Emily in LELO-Land: Your Fave Luxury Toy Brand and Your Fave Fashionista Unite ›