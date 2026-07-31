Tyla “Sparks Something Beautiful” with Kate Spade New York

Tyla matches the Kate Spade New York brand ethos: “Spark Something Beautiful” so effortlessly. Throughout her new career, she’s become known to light up rooms with her presence, encourage expression on the dance floor and collaborate with other energetic forces in the music industry. A*POP saw inclusions of Zara Larsson, Liquideep, MaWhoo and Babalwa M as its features, each offering something completely diverse for the LP. Tyla is an individual, with passions for style and sound that resonate with her dedicated fans and the brand partnerships she’s paving for herself.

Tyla has been named Kate Spade New York ’s newest global brand ambassador. Everyone’s favorite bag and accessories brand has turned to everyone’s favorite new girl on the block to make a perfect pairing. Though still a fresh face in the music world, Tyla has solidified herself as a small but mighty force to be reckoned with. She has two Grammys under her belt, matching two studio albums, her sophomore A*POP dropping last week, receiving acclaim from fans and critics alike.

“Tyla radiates what Kate Spade New York is all about: joy, optimism, and a confidence that lifts everyone around her,” said Eva Erdmann, CEO and Brand President of Kate Spade New York.

“From her music to her personal style, she makes people feel something. That’s rare. And she’s doing it at a pivotal moment in her career - a new album, a new chapter, and the world watching. We’re thrilled to have her with us as we spark something beautiful, together,” she added.

Alongside the new partnership comes new colorways for Kate Spade New York’s Duo Mini Shoulder Bag: Beet and Laurel Leaf , each perfect for Fall closet upgrades!

Tyla will appear in Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2026 campaign, as well as their stunning social media moments and in-store advertising. The brand is planning to lean playful in the Fall, and looked to Tyla for her help.

We got a sneak peak as to what this partnership would look like at our PAPER x Tyla x Kate Spade New York A*POP party in Los Angeles last week. With Kate Spade New York’s Duo Mini Shoulder Bag on her side behind the DJ booth, it was clear Tyla and Kate Spade New York have found a key companionship to carry into their next eras.

Photography by Marcus Zyrken, courtesy of Kate Spade New York.