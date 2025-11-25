It Takes Two: Your Comments & the New LELO Switch

Nothing says happy holidays like good sex. And nothing says good sex like LELO . The European luxury brand is giving fun seekers the gift of pleasure with the LELO Switch - a revolutionary new toy that promises to do just that for you and yours: switch it up.

It’s 2025 - but a modern world is still hung up on traditional sex. When it comes to reaching an orgasm, vaginal penetration, for vulva owners, can be anything but hot.

Today, like never before - clitoral stimulation matters! And for many it’s the missing step to reaching a full, rich orgasm. That’s the quiet part, so many are scared to speak out loud in real life. But not on the internet! From Instagram to Facebook to Twitter, so many of your faves are crying out loud - online - for more pleasure. But nowhere is the topic more heated than r/TwoXChromosomes - a subreddit with more than 13 million followers. A study on the forum revealed that 49% of those in the group have never had orgasms during partnered sex. And the comments - shared anonymously below - reflect why.

“There are no conversations about my orgasm unless it’s ‘did you come?’ Or ‘how was it?’” says one user. “I feel obsessive and stupid … for making it a ‘big deal’ says another, “but when every partner you’ve had, whether long or short term, completely dismisses your needs, feelings, and wants, you feel like an obligation.” And “I’m seeing a man who is actually the first person to suggest using [a] toy.” The last comment is heading in the right direction. In fact toys have become an amazing tool for vulva owners who are looking to amplify their orgasms.