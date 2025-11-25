It Takes Two: Your Comments & the New LELO Switch
Nothing says happy holidays like good sex. And nothing says good sex like LELO. The European luxury brand is giving fun seekers the gift of pleasure with the LELO Switch - a revolutionary new toy that promises to do just that for you and yours: switch it up.
And frankly it's time.
It’s 2025 - but a modern world is still hung up on traditional sex. When it comes to reaching an orgasm, vaginal penetration, for vulva owners, can be anything but hot.
Today, like never before - clitoral stimulation matters! And for many it’s the missing step to reaching a full, rich orgasm. That’s the quiet part, so many are scared to speak out loud in real life. But not on the internet! From Instagram to Facebook to Twitter, so many of your faves are crying out loud - online - for more pleasure. But nowhere is the topic more heated than r/TwoXChromosomes - a subreddit with more than 13 million followers. A study on the forum revealed that 49% of those in the group have never had orgasms during partnered sex. And the comments - shared anonymously below - reflect why.
“There are no conversations about my orgasm unless it’s ‘did you come?’ Or ‘how was it?’” says one user. “I feel obsessive and stupid … for making it a ‘big deal’ says another, “but when every partner you’ve had, whether long or short term, completely dismisses your needs, feelings, and wants, you feel like an obligation.” And “I’m seeing a man who is actually the first person to suggest using [a] toy.” The last comment is heading in the right direction. In fact toys have become an amazing tool for vulva owners who are looking to amplify their orgasms.
And for those still on the search - the Holiday hero - could be LELO. Their newest product is revolutionary due to one simple - yet substantial element: design. The Switch was crafted with everyone in mind - but centered on pleasure between two vulva owners. It takes the term, ‘mutually beneficial’ to a whole nother level. As a CIS gender woman - love. But for the greater community, from CIS men to transgendered to non binary - the product pleasures us all. The LELO Switch - with some creative switching - allows you and your partner to simultaneously center your pleasure in real time.
In LELO-land - the penis has a place - after all this is a penetrative device. But it does not have all the power. This device decenters penetration with a dual tip wand: one side for penetration, one side for (external) play. Both sides of this double-ended vibrator include modes that take your ride from slow and pulsating to rapid and rhythmic. It also includes sixteen - yep - sixteen different levels of intensity for vibrations. The ribbed surface of the Switch promises even more pleasure, as the ultra fine grooves that send sensitivity - and chills - into overdrive with every stroke, and pulse and glide.
Really, the designers could have left it there - and we would have been satisfied. But the Switch has one final hit - the Love Bridge. It’s the name of a feature in LELO’s app designed to connect you and your partner whether you are in the next room - or an ocean away. From your own discreet chatrooms to the ability to control each other's modes, vibration and intensities, Love Bridge adds another dimension which makes play fun and unexpected.
