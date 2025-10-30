When LE SSERAFIM debuted in 2022, they introduced themselves as fearless — a word that’s since become their North Star. Across their discography, the five-member group — Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae — has built an identity around self-assurance and experimentation, whether through the razor-edged pop of ANTIFRAGILE or the sultry confidence of EASY . Now, with their latest single album SPAGHETTI (the group’s first project of its kind), they’re adding a twist of humor, heat, and self-awareness to the mix.

The title track, featuring BTS’ J-Hope, is a tongue-in-cheek metaphor that turns internet chatter and criticism into a meal best served playfully. “We wanted to express how something you don’t even like can still get stuck in your head,” Huh Yun-jin tells PAPER. “It’s oddly addictive, like a guilty pleasure.” That theme — taking what others throw at them and spinning it into empowerment — threads through the group’s approach to pop itself: sleek, conceptual, and always a little mischievous.

If EASY closed one chapter — the end of their so-called “fearless” trilogy — SPAGHETTI opens another. It has a sound that is spicy yet sweet, built on clattering percussion, bright synths, and the group’s trademark mix of toughness and vulnerability. Paired with the B-side “Pearlies (My oyster is the world),” a shimmering ode to resilience and gratitude, the release captures both sides of LE SSERAFIM’s personality: bold and unbothered one moment, reflective and heartfelt the next.

This new confidence has been hard-earned. The group recently wrapped their Easy Crazy Hot world tour, performing across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., and making their debut on America’s Got Talent. “It was our first world tour, so we definitely had butterflies,” KAZUHA says. “But seeing fans having the time of their lives gave us so much energy.” From Seoul to Los Angeles, their charisma translates — whether they’re dancing in sharp synchronicity or playfully twirling a strand of “spaghetti” mid-performance. Like their predecessors — the Britneys, Gagas, and Taylors they grew up idolizing — LE SSERAFIM understands that pop is theater, and every era deserves its own character. SPAGHETTI is that in motion: colorful, confident, and impossible to look away from. “We wanted to try things we hadn’t done before,” Yun-jin adds. “But only in a way that still feels true to us.” Below, LE SSERAFIM talks to PAPER about embracing new flavors, working with J-Hope, and what it really means to stay fearless.

Congrats on the release of SPAGHETTI! How would you describe the concept behind it in your own words? Huh Yun-jin: We came up with the idea for Spaghetti while promoting Hot, our previous album. We wanted to express how certain things — like a food you don’t even really like — can still get stuck in your head. It’s oddly addictive, like a guilty pleasure. We thought it’d be interesting to connect that to how, sometimes, when people don’t enjoy what you do, they still have a lot to say. In a way, we’re actually thankful for that kind of attention and energy — for people taking the time to watch, react, and engage with what we make. What kind of flavor or feeling did you want “SPAGHETTI” to have when creating the single album? Huh Yun-jin: Something full of flavor — something only LE SSERAFIM could deliver. That was the main focus of this album. We wanted to try things we hadn’t done before, but in a way that still felt true to us. If we had to describe the sound as a flavor, it’d be spicy but also sweet. We wanted it to feel fun, not just fierce. You can see that energy on stage — we’re smiling, having a good time, and really enjoying ourselves. How did the collaboration with J-Hope come together? What was it like working with him?

Kim Chae-won: It was such a huge honor for us to have J-Hope feature on our song. We had a little time to talk with him, and he said he genuinely liked the track from the moment he heard it — which meant a lot to us. He wrote all of his own lyrics, and when we first heard the demo he sent, it felt like he really completed the message we wanted to deliver through SPAGHETTI. He's such an admirable and respected senior, so seeing how he approached the theme was really inspiring. His part became the final spark that brought the song together.

You recently wrapped your Easy Crazy Hot world tour. What was the biggest thing you learned from performing around the world? KAZUHA: It was our first world tour, so we definitely had butterflies in our stomachs. We were especially nervous about performing in front of fans in the States, since some of us still face a bit of a language barrier. We wondered if we could fully express ourselves and if the audience would enjoy it. But seeing fans having the time of their lives gave us so much energy. Their reactions boosted our confidence and made every performance even more special. We were also promoting SPAGHETTI in the U.S., and we could really feel the love and support there. It was such a wonderful experience overall. I saw you also performed on America’s Got Talent, which is such a massive Western franchise. What was that experience like compared to performing in Asia? Was it different, a bit of a culture shock, or just fun? Kim Chae-won: We all know America’s Got Talent in Korea too — it’s really famous here. I remember watching clips of it on YouTube growing up, so performing there felt like a dream come true. I was definitely nervous because it’s such a huge stage, but once we got up there, the judges were clapping, and the audience seemed to really enjoy it. It made me feel so proud. If you could describe this era in one word, what would it be and why? Hong Eun-chae: Fearless. This album marks another chapter of that. We tried a lot of new concepts and challenged ourselves in different ways, especially since it follows the EASY CRAZY HOT trilogy. We wanted to show new sides of ourselves — things our fans haven’t seen yet — while continuing to be a positive influence to everyone listening. So in that sense, we’re still living out the idea of being fearless.

You mentioned watching America’s Got Talent clips growing up. Were there any other pop stars, movies, or TV shows that inspired you — either when you were younger or for this new era? Anything your fans might be surprised to know influenced you? Kim Chae-won: There are so many! We grew up watching and listening to artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears… and Lady Gaga — she’s such an icon and a huge inspiration. We also loved High School Musical growing up. All of those influences definitely shaped who we are and the kind of performers we aspire to be. Since the single is called “SPAGHETTI,” I have to ask — aside from spaghetti, what’s everyone’s favorite food? Huh Yun-jin: Not spaghetti! We actually just had hot pot last night. We’re obsessed with it! It’s probably the number one thing we eat in Korea. We love it so much. Thank you so much for talking with me. Huh Yun-jin: Thank you so much! We hope you like the album.