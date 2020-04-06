Lady Gaga's #TogetherAtHome Event Supports COVID-19 Relief

Lady Gaga joined the World Health Organization (WHO) press conference earlier today to announce the Global Citizen virtual live concert, "One World: Together At Home." It will broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, featuring appearances from Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billie Joe Armstrong, Elton John and more.

During the press conference, Gaga said: "What's very important is for three things to happen for all of us. That we celebrate and highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical and unprecedented cultural movement and three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit."

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, was also present at the briefing. "One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19," Evans said in a statement. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's."

Other artists, such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, have also been participating in the #TogetherAtHome campaign by urging people to stay home.

"One World: Together At Home" was curated to build support for WHO's Solidarity Response Fund, and the heroic efforts of healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. In just seven days, the collaboration between Lady Gaga and Global Citizen has thus far raised $35 million for WHO. All proceeds will be given to providing patient care, essential PPE supplies to healthcare workers and efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments that combat the virus.

The two-hour special will be broadcasted on ABC, CBS and NBC. But viewers can also tune in through social media channels such as Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Apple Music in order to view the show.

"One World: Together at Home" will air on Saturday, April 18 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.